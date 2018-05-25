TRUCKEE (CBS13) — People who headed to the Sierra to camp this weekend will wake up to a blanket of white Saturday morning. And state parks officials are warning people to be prepared for all kinds of weather this weekend.

“I would prepare for a little bit of sunshine, a little bit of wind, a little bit of rain and possibly a little bit more,” said Joe Flannery, a spokesman with Tahoe National Forest.

But even the chance of rain and snow didn’t stop some families from pitching a tent.

“We purposefully went and got a better tent than the one we had before,” said Aaron Stillias, who drove 9 hours from Redondo Beach to camp in Tahoe. “It claimed to be weatherproof.”

“It’s not that bad!” said Dominik Wolmerath, who is visiting from Big Bear. “I brought a couple mountain bikes and then a kayak and a paddleboard, I got my two fishing poles and my dirt bike!”

Flannery warns campers the water is still cold from the snowmelt.

“And if you’re going to be enjoying the water activities, use a personal flotation device,” he said.

Wolmerath told CBS13 he came prepared for the cold with his heated trailer.

“I’m okay,” he said. “We’re worried about the neighbors with the tents, you know!?”

But Stillias said he’s up for an adventure and ready to possibly see the snow.

“That would be wicked!” he told CBS13. “I wonder what time that’s going to happen!”

Flannery advises campers to bring insulated sleeping pad and the right kind of clothing. And rain or shine, keep snacks hidden from the bears.

“The black bears are out and about,” Flannery said. “They’re hungry, they’re looking for food!”

And if you don’t have a reservation, there are still plenty of first come, first serve spots available.