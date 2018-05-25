A long-standing tradition in Vacaville that’s clashing with federal law has some parade-goers fired up.

For decades, people have lined the city sidewalks with chairs ahead of the Fiesta Days Parade, but this year changes were made to make the space wheelchair accessible.

Loyal parade goers don’t want to miss a thing at Saturday’s Fiesta Days Parade, so hundreds have set up their seat hours, even days, in advance.

“We’ve been doing this forever and ever and ever,” said Vacaville resident and business owner Francis Murillo.

But this year, someone went a bit too far.

“They actually wrapped some tape around the car and the chairs,” said city spokesman Mark Mazzaferro.

Blocking off a whole section of the sidewalk and limiting wheelchair access, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We don’t have much of a choice when that happens. We have to enforce the law,” said Mazzaferro.

After receiving a complaint, the city of Vacaville stepped in. Friday morning, staff strolled the sidewalks, pushing all chairs toward the curb to free up space.

“We didn’t remove any chairs and that’s kind of a misnomer that got out that we were removing chairs.”

“I think if there’s some accessibility issues, that’s definitely fair,” said Vacaville resident Cara Kent.

A chair controversy crowding city sidewalks.

“Let’s be courteous. Let’s make it fun for everyone,” said Vacaville resident Mark McLaughlin.

Challenging a tradition that some think should stay untouched.

“It’s Fiesta Days for us and we only do it once a year, so what is it gonna hurt?” asked Murillo.

City officials say they don’t know what the future holds for the chair situation, but for now, the path is clear for the 61st annual Fiesta Days Parade.