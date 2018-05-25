SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Jibboom Street Bridge is scheduled to reopen several days ahead of schedule, city officials say.

According to the City of Sacramento, the bridge will be reopening on Saturday. It was originally scheduled to reopen after Memorial Day weekend.

The bridge has been closed since the beginning of January so that workers could rehabilitate the structure, which was originally built in 1931. Workers have been busy replacing the metal decking and repainting the whole bridge.

City officials say the Tiscornia Beach Area and parking lot will remain closed over Memorial Day weekend into mid-June. Work crews still have equipment parked in that area, and some final repair work still needs to be done.

The Jibboom Street Bridge was closed to cars in recent years. It’s now the only direct legal crossing over the river for people on bikes and walking between Natomas and downtown Sacramento.