LOS ANGELES (CBS13) – A majority of California voters say they would support a gas tax repeal, according to a new USC Dornsife/LA Times Poll.

51% of registered voters said they would vote to repeal SB 1; 38% said they are in favor of keeping the law.

The Legislature passed SB 1 in 2017 and Governor Jerry Brown signed it into law. It raised the gas tax in California by 12 cents per gallon and increased vehicle registration fees starting January 1. SB 1 is expected to add more than $5 billion a year to pay for a number of road repairs and construction.

Organizers pushing to put the gas tax repeal on the November ballot turned in more than 940,000 signatures at the end of April. Their initiative would not only repeal SB 1, it would also require voter approval for any future gas taxes or vehicle registration fees. In order to qualify for the ballot at least 585,407 of the signatures collected must be valid.