SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento’s Memorial Auditorium is being renovated and construction starts in late June.

The construction work is expected to be done in the Summer of 2019- just before Broadway on Tour temporarily moves its production to the historic building while the Community Center Theater is renovated.

According to the City of Sacramento timeline, construction lasts from late June 2018 until May 2019. Restoration work will happen starting in August 2020 until November 2020. The project will be complete in 2020.

Crews will place a temporary loading dock on I Street during the duration of the work. Traffic on I Street from 15th to 16th will be impacted, a lane shift will happen on I Street from 16th to 17th, and the parking meters next to Memorial Auditorium, along with the meters on the North side of I street, will be unavailable.

The renovation project will cost around $11 million. The City Council approved the cost during Tuesday’s meeting.

Memorial Auditorium was built in 1926 and opened in 1927. It was closed for safety reasons from 1986-1996. It’s used for a variety of purposes, including concerts and speeches. It also hosts dozens of high school and college graduations every spring.