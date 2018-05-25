  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Folsom Lake

FOLSOM (CBS13) – Heading into Memorial Day weekend, Folsom Lake is nearly at capacity.

At last check, the lake level is at just under 464 feet – a mere two feet below the reservoir’s max.

That puts Folsom Lake at 97 percent capacity.

High lake levels have prompted the North Granite Bay to be closed during weekends and major holidays, officials say, so don’t expect to use it this Memorial Day weekend.

Officials are warning boaters to watch out for debris in the lake from spring runoff and for swimmers to be mindful of the cold water.

