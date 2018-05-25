  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Oakdale

OAKDALE (CBS13) – An Oakdale mobile home caught fire after a tree near it was struck by lightning.

The scene is in the River Paradise mobile home park off Old Stockton Road, just east of Highway 120.

Three lightning strikes were reported in the area around 3 a.m. Friday – the bolts reportedly hitting the back of the mobile home and a tree nearby.

Exactly how much damage was caused by the lightning and fire is not clear at this time.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire says two homes were damaged. An alert neighbor made sure everyone made it out safely, pets included.

