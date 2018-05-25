OAKDALE (CBS13) – An Oakdale mobile home caught fire after a tree near it was struck by lightning.

Lightning strikes in #Oakdale; igniting some trees and damaging a some nearby mobile homes. The owner tells me it "rattled windows and shook the whole house." The damage displaced he and his roommate. The Red Cross is now stepping in to help. #cawx #lightning #wildweather #ca pic.twitter.com/IAY78tnfap — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) May 25, 2018

The scene is in the River Paradise mobile home park off Old Stockton Road, just east of Highway 120.

Three lightning strikes were reported in the area around 3 a.m. Friday – the bolts reportedly hitting the back of the mobile home and a tree nearby.

Here's what's left of the blacked Cypress trees struck by #lightning in #Oakdale early this morning. Neighbors tell me "they went up like matchsticks." The glow was visible for miles. pic.twitter.com/qhTL2w6EBk — Linda Mumma (@LindaBMumma) May 25, 2018

Exactly how much damage was caused by the lightning and fire is not clear at this time.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire says two homes were damaged. An alert neighbor made sure everyone made it out safely, pets included.