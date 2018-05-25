PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – The Placer County Board of Supervisors wants to reorganize the local fire service in the county in order to save money. It has set up an ad hoc committee to explore how to cover a budget gap of nearly $10 million.

Placer County is split into two types of fire coverage: 17 independent districts and 10 CAL FIRE-controlled zones of benefit (geographic areas). The Board of Supervisors is asking county staff to look into consolidating 10 of the so-called “zones of benefit” in order to save money and “increase flexibility and coordination of resources.”

The Board of Supervisors says the county faces a $9.5 million funding gap over the next five years. Several factors are being blamed for the shortfall: Prop 13- which capped property tax rates in 1978, and a requirement that voters must approve any local tax measures with more than 66.67% of the vote.

If changes aren’t made, and additional revenue isn’t generated, Placer County will need to pull the money from the general fund.