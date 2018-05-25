  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CalTrans

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans plans to do major construction on I-80 from Davis to Sacramento in order to deal with the major traffic congestion along that stretch.

The project will cover Interstate 80 from Kidwell Road just west of Davis to West El Camino in Sacramento, including Business 80 (Highway 50) to the I-5 Interchange in Sacramento.

Caltrans is doing this project due to an increase in the amount of cars using that part of 80- which leads to major traffic congestion.

Construction will be done to improve the actual road, along with adding a new bicycle and pedestrian structure on the Yolo Bypass.

Caltrans staff is looking for public feedback and will hold 3 meetings:

  • Davis Senior Center- June 6 6-7:30pm
  • West Sacramento Civic Center Galleria- June 14 6-7:30pm
  • Sacramento City Hall- June 21 6-7:30pm.

The project is still in its early planning stages. A timeline is not available yet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s