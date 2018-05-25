SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Caltrans plans to do major construction on I-80 from Davis to Sacramento in order to deal with the major traffic congestion along that stretch.

The project will cover Interstate 80 from Kidwell Road just west of Davis to West El Camino in Sacramento, including Business 80 (Highway 50) to the I-5 Interchange in Sacramento.

Caltrans is doing this project due to an increase in the amount of cars using that part of 80- which leads to major traffic congestion.

Construction will be done to improve the actual road, along with adding a new bicycle and pedestrian structure on the Yolo Bypass.

Caltrans staff is looking for public feedback and will hold 3 meetings:

Davis Senior Center- June 6 6-7:30pm

West Sacramento Civic Center Galleria- June 14 6-7:30pm

Sacramento City Hall- June 21 6-7:30pm.

The project is still in its early planning stages. A timeline is not available yet.