SACRAMENTO (CBS13) California passed the Voter’s Choice Act in 2016 and five counties adopted the Act for the 2018 Primary Election- Sacramento, Nevada, Napa, Madera, and San Mateo.

Every registered voter in those counties will get a mail-in ballot 28 days before the election. Voters will have the option to drop those mail-in ballots off in drop boxes county-wide, or use them at Vote Centers.

The drop boxes open 28 days before Election Day and there must be one for every 15,000 registered voters.

The law also requires participating counties to expand in-person voting early by opening Vote Centers that will operate like traditional polling places. Voters can vote in-person at those Vote Centers, drop off a mail-in ballot, get a replacement ballot, vote using a voting machine, get voting materials in multiple languages, register to vote, or update their voter registration.

Starting 10 days before the Election and up until the Friday before Election Day, counties are required to open one Vote Center for every 50,000 registered voters. On Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Election Day (Tuesday,) one Vote Center is required for every 10,000 registered voters.

