WOODLAND (CBS13) – Woodland may relocate one of its fire stations to an old school.

The City of Woodland may purchase the old Willow Springs School site on East Gibson Road from the Woodland Join Unified School District and relocate Fire Station #3. It is currently located on Spring Lake Court.

Fire Station #3 is one of three stations in Woodland and is used by the fire department as a training site.

Woodland still needs to look at several roadway improvement projects, including modifying the East Gibson Road and Bourn Drive intersection, in order to accommodate fire traffic and fire station access. The City may also look at requiring a right turn traffic signal at the State Route 113 off ramp to Gibson Road.

Woodland will hold a public meeting to discuss the potential plan on Wednesday, May 30 at 5:30 pm at the Woodland Community Center.