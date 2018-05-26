SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead. The shooting happened Saturday evening before 8 P.M. at an Apartment Complex on the 5200 block of Mack Road. The body of a dead man was visible from the street. Sacramento Police officers were investigating the incident and have the area of the complex taped off.

A police spokeswoman says that Police were called to the apartment complex on Mack Road after reports of shots fired. At least one person was hit and Police say it stemmed from a dispute between two residents.

Police haven’t released any information about the suspect of the shooting and the name of the man killed has not yet been released by the coroner.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department.

This story is still developing. Keep checking back for updates.