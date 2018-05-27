  • CBS13On Air

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a San Francisco man was arrested after running inside the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in a foiled attempt to evade law enforcement after a reported armed robbery.

The Press Democrat reports the incident Saturday caused the entrance gates to the three-day outdoor festival to be temporarily locked down.

The Napa Valley Police Department says it responded to a call about an armed robbery from the victims who say they met the suspects for a private party jewelry sale. No other details about the encounter were provided.

The victims, who were not injured, told dispatchers the suspects fled in a Hyundai.

The suspects stopped near the festival and fled on foot.

BottleRock spokesman Tom Fuller referred to the statement from the Napa Police Department. He was unable to provide any additional information.

Information from: The Napa Valley Register, http://www.napavalleyregister.com

