WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento Police say it was around 10:20 Sunday morning when a fire department recovery team found a man’s body in the Sacramento River just south of the Port of West Sacramento. Police say the body had surfaced to the point where it could be seen and recovered, however, the victim was not wearing a life jacket.

The coroner’s office has yet to officially confirm the man’s identity, but police say they are “fairly certain” the body is that of 54-year-old fisherman, Paul Beverly of Oakland. Police say the boat Beverly was on capsized last Wednesday and they’ve been searching for his body ever since. Two others on the boat at the time made it out safely.

The deep water channel near the port is a busy area for boating and fishing and enthusiasts say there are hazards that you must watch out for. “Debris, you know, stuff in the water” said boater Patrick Mullen. “There’s a lot of sticks and you try not to run over anyone’s line who’s fishing from the bank” he said.

Mullen says a person can get into trouble quickly if they go overboard. “Especially when you’re in a deep water channel like this. 40 feet doesn’t seem that deep until you’re flailing around trying to get back into your boat” Mullen said.

Police have notified Beverly’s family, including his fiancée.