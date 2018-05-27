The 41st president of the United States apologized to an actress after she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post that Bush sexually assaulted her while she posed for a picture with him. Heather Lind said Bush touched her inappropriately from behind twice and told her "a dirty joke." "President Bush would never -- under any circumstance -- intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind," the former President's spokesman said. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON D.C. (CNN) — Former President George H.W. Bush was taken to a hospital in Maine on Sunday after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

Bush’s spokesman, Jim McGrath, said in a tweet Sunday afternoon that the President, who is 93 years old, will likely remain at a Southern Maine Health Care facility “for a few days for observation.”

“The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort,” McGrath continued.

Bush was previously admitted to a Houston hospital last month after contracting an infection that spread to his blood the day after a funeral was held for his wife, Barbara Bush. He was discharged from the hospital on May 4.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.