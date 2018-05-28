SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — This weekend marks the traditional start of boating season in Northern California, but a new state law may prevent some people from getting behind the wheel when they’re on the water.

Until this year, no license or test was required to drive a boat in California, but in January a new law took effect requiring people under 21 to have a new California boater card.

The law is being phased in, so by 2025, nearly everyone who operates a motorized vessel will need one.

“It brings awareness to the recreational boater,” said Deputy Mike Keegan with Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Even veteran boaters know the rules of the river.

“We have lifejackets on board, safe driver right there,” said one boater.

“This is Mother Nature right here. We really aren’t in charge, they’re in charge,” said another.

For those who aren’t following the letter of the law, there’s enforcement.

“To make sure everyone is being safe out here,” Keegan said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s marine detail has had plenty of violations for registration. Keegan says it’s also important that drivers have every safety precaution. And it starts with a life jacket.

“It’s meant to be warned at all times,” he said for children under 12.

There’s more than 300 miles of Delta in Sacramento County. Keegan says the added measure is to help keep everyone safe.

“We want people to be out here having a great time, but at the same time wanna make sure that they are thinking about safety and they go home at the end of the day and don’t risk anyone else’s lives that way it’s fair for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

Hoping everyone remembers the true freedom to be aboard the river this Memorial Day.

“For all the people that have served our country and fought in wars for us, it’s really important for us to remember them and to pay tribute to them,” said one woman.

Boaters card without a valid voting card could risk a $100 fine for the first offense and a $250 fine for multiple violations.