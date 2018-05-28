OAKLAND (CBS13/AP) – The Warriors will play Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals tonight and IF they win several area Dick’s Sporting Goods will stay open late so fans can get Conference Championship gear.

These stores will re-open immediately following a Game 7 victory:

Vintage Faire Mall- 3401 Dale Road, Modesto

Sherwood Mall- 5354 Pacific Avenue, Stockton

Reynolds Ranch- 2760 Reynolds Ranch Parkway, Lodi

Those stores will also re-open at 6 am Tuesday, along with the Dick’s at Monte Vista Crossings- 2711 Countryside Dive, Turlock.

The stores will stay open Monday night until they run out of merchandise. They will get additional merchandise for Tuesday morning.

The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets meet tonight to determine which team will play the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA championship. The Warriors trailed by as many as 17 points Saturday night before rallying the in the second half for a 115-to-86 victory. Stephen Curry says he and his Warriors teammates will have to get off to a better start tonight if they want to return to the finals for a fourth straight year.