  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sacramento River Cats

DENVER (AP) – The San Francisco Giants have purchased the contract of right-hander Dereck Rodriguez from Triple-A Sacramento. He is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez.

Dereck Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA at Sacramento after signing as a minor league free agent on Nov. 15. He will be in the bullpen Monday against Colorado as he looks to make his major league debut.

His mom arrived in Denver, but his father, whose nickname was “Pudge,” happened to be out of the country. Rodriguez said he spoke to his dad, who was “probably the most emotional out of everybody.”

Rodriguez began as an outfielder after being selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. The 25-year-old transitioned to the mound in 2014.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s