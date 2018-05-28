SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Nearly half of all office workers say their office is too hot or too cold- and some have even fought about it.
CareerBuilder surveyed office workers and found (46%) of them believe their office is one extreme or the other.
Women are the most likely (36%) to say they are too cold; 18% of men agree. On the other hand, 17% of men say they are too hot; 19% of women agree.
The office temperature has also led to office disagreements. 15% of workers have argued about the temperature, while 19% admit to secretly changing the thermostat in the summer– 13% to make it cooler, 6% to make it warmer.
Temperature can also play a factor in a person’s productivity. 51% of people say if it’s too cold they are less productive; 67% say the same holds true if it’s too warm.
The CareerBuilder survey, conducted by Harris Poll, ranked the hottest and coldest industries.
Top sectors saying office is too hot:
- Retail- 28%
- Manufacturing- 23%
- Health Care- 19%
Top sectors saying office is too cold:
- Health Care- 30%
- Retail- 24%
- Manufacturing- 18%
The top ways people try to say comfortable at work:
- Drink a cool beverage- 42%
- Dress in layers- 27%
- Use a fan- 26%
- Drink a hot beverage- 20%
- Wear a jacket- 19%
- Use a space heater- 13%
- Use a blanket- 6%