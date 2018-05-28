SQUAW VALLEY (CBS13) — A lot of people are enjoying the last day of snow season up in the mountains, on this Memorial Day.

Squaw Valley had thousands of visitors who flocked to the snow wearing some unusual outfits. Squaw finished off the season with just over 400 inches of snow, about half the amount it got last year. That hasn’t stopped skiers and snowboarders from ending the season here on the slopes.

It’s not your traditional snow gear when you’re sliding down the slopes, but on this warm Memorial Day, anything is fair game.

“I’m having a lot of fun out in my shorts, we are getting ready to have a barbecue in the parking lot,” said Margie Walsh.

She skis every Memorial Day. It’s been five years since she’s been able to ski with shorts. And she wasn’t the only one.

“I saw a costume that looks like a lot of rainbows, haha I thought it was funny,” giggles Walker Avery-Elkus.

The 4-year-old spent the last day of snow season admiring all the colorful costumes swishing by him.

It’s a tradition for snow enthusiasts celebrating the end of snow season.

Squaw Valley got about half the amount of snow compared to last year, but the “capital of spring skiing” didn’t disappoint visitors on its last day.

“March came in full force, March was spectacular, it set us up for a long spring,” said a spokesman for the resort.

When snow season begins and ends is up in the air, but one thing is clear for avid skiers and riders here now:

“It doesn’t stop us, can’t stop won’t stop,” said one skier.

It may be the last day of the snow season, but visitors say they can’t wait to kick off summer in the water, as they wait for the next snowfall.