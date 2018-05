MODESTO (CBS13) – A family is now offering a $4,000 reward after someone broke into their house and killed their dog.

The incident happened near Prescott Junior High School Friday night.

Gary Neal said he and his wife arrived home to find their three-year-old cocker spaniel mix named “Ginger” dead in their master bathroom.

He thinks the home was broken into a little after 5 p.m. on Friday.

Authorities have not released any suspect information.