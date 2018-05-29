  • CBS13On Air

BURNEY, Calif. (AP) – Northern California authorities have arrested two men they say towed 165 feet of stolen copper cable behind their car.

The car, dragging the thick cable, was spotted Tuesday morning in Burney.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office says two men in the car told a deputy they were trying to strip the black protective sheathing from the cable by dragging it because it was too hard to do by hand. The men said they found the cable on the roadside.

Authorities say a search of the car turned up a spool of thick copper cable worth thousands of dollars that apparently was stolen from a Pacific Gas & Electric project nearby.

Authorities say they also found methamphetamine, heroin and burglary tools in the car. The driver and passenger were arrested.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

