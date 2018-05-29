FRESNO (CBS13) – San Joaquin Delta College won the California Community College Athletic Association Baseball State Championship on Monday.

The Delta Mustangs were trailing 5-2 heading into the bottom of the 6th inning but scored 5 runs to take the lead.

Pitcher Kevin Kyle and Outfielder Jordan Vujovich were named Most Valuable Players.

This was Delta College’s 1st state title since 2011. It lost in the championship game in both 2014 and 2015.

Sac City College was appearing in its first title game since 2007. The Panthers have won 5 previous state championships.