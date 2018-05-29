RIVERBANK (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Stanislaus County early Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives on scene investigating Officer Involved Shooting during landlord/tenant dispute in 7000 blk Burneyville Rd, Riverbank. Suspect & 1 Deputy transported to hospital to be treated for injuries. pic.twitter.com/j88KIPhepa — Stanislaus Sheriff (@StanSheriff) May 29, 2018

The scene is along the 7000 block of Burneyville Road in Riverbank.

It isn’t exactly clear what led up to the shooting, but the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department says deputies were responding to a landlord and tenant dispute at the time.

A suspect and a deputy have been taken to the hospital after the incident. The department says the deputy is being treated for an injury to his hand.

The suspect is being treated for a gunshot wound, the department says. The suspect’s condition is not known at this time.