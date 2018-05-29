SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The suspected East Area rapist and Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo stood silent and emotionless in a courtroom cage on Tuesday as attorneys argued whether to release information about his arrest.

The former police officer suspected in more than a dozen murders was handcuffed, and wearing an orange jumpsuit.

His eyes never left the judge who is weighing how much information to release about his arrest, including what was found inside his Citrus Heights home. Defense attorneys argue any information, once out in the open, would taint a future jury pool and witnesses recollections.

“With the intense amount of publicity that’s going on in this case, if you release amounts of confidential information, that is a recipe for an unfair trial,” said assistant public defender David Lynch.

But the attorney representing several media outlets argues that information can be released without jeopardizing the suspect’s ability to have a fair trial.

“It’s very rare circumstance when publicity is so widespread that you can’t find 12 unbiased jurors,” said media attorney Duffy Carolan.

Carolan said the case may not go to trial for years. But alleged victims say they’d like to know a lot sooner what was in the suspect’s house when he was arrested, including, attorneys say, a computer, cellphone, and possibly memorabilia from his alleged crimes.

“A lot of them don’t understand if their things were found on his property. A lot of them don’t know for sure if this is the guy,” said Jennifer Carole, whose parents were murdered.

Authorities strongly believe the 72-year-old is the man they say is linked through DNA to at least 12 murders and more than 50 rapes in the 70s and 80s.

The suspect thanked his attorneys from behind courtroom bars, before returning to his jail cell. He’s expected to reappear in a Sacramento County courthouse on Thursday afternoon when the judge says he will announce his decision.