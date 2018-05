SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The suspected Golden State Killer/East Area Rapist is back in court on Tuesday.

Joseph DeAngelo’s attorneys are concerned that unsealing search and arrest warrants in the case will taint the jury pool and lead to an unfair trial.

The judge will now decide whether to make them public.

#Breaking: court is recessed as judge decides whether to unseal sensitive search warrant and arrest documents in #GoldenStateKiller case — Lemor Abrams (@LemorAbrams) May 29, 2018

The 72-year-old former police officer is accused of committing 12 murders and more than 50 rapes.

DeAngelo will be on trial in Sacramento County for two of those murders.