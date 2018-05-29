GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A man already in jail on domestic violence and torture charges is now suspected in the murder of a Nevada County man.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says Stanley Owen Norman has been missing since April 15. Detectives interviewed Sean Danielle Bryant several times after Norman’s disappearance.

Bryant reportedly told detectives he and Norman had been partying until early in the morning the man was last seen. Bryant said he woke up later and Norman – along with the man’s SUV and his dog KoKo – was gone.

However, early in May, someone found Norman’s car abandoned off Red Dog Road in the county. A search of the area for Norman and KoKo came up empty, but detectives say they found evidence in the car that the case likely involved “foul play.”

Detectives started following Bryant a little more closely. Bryant’s second home in Cascade Shores was soon discovered by detectives and, on May 15, the home and other places linked to him were raided.

At the Cascade Shores home, detectives say they found a small burn pile with some bones. The bones were later confirmed to be human.

Detectives say they now believe Bryant murdered Norman.

Bryant was already in custody since May 15 on a different charge. He is now being held without bail.