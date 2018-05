SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in finding a missing teenager in Suisun City.

Suisun City police say 18-year-old Shaina Manalo went missing overnight Tuesday. She was last seen at her 900 block of Limewood Street home.

Police say Manalo’s parents are concerned for her well-being. She could be headed to the Benicia or Vallejo area, family says.

Anyone who sees Manalo or knows where she might be is asked to contact Suisun City police at (707) 421-7373.