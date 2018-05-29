MODESTO (CBS13) – A funeral home in Stanislaus County has been hit once again by vandals.

The owners of the Franklin & Downs Funeral Home said someone shot through the front door into the business on McHenry Avenue.

“This is a place families come to grieve the loss of their loved one and have funerals and celebrate their lives and with this door shattered it’s not good for business,” said Kristi Ah, a managing partner.

It appears someone used a BB gun to shoot out the front door, and it’s not the first time.

“This is the third time and probably the first time was in January and another one in March,” she said.

Each time it costs them hundreds of dollars to fix the damage.

“It is frustrating because it is expensive and it’s frustrating because it looks bad,” she said.

Business owners on McHenry Avenue have seen a growing number of property crimes from busted windows, break-ins, an employee even had their car stolen out of the parking lot.

“Walgreens has been dealing with vagrancy, people camping out on their lawn, so they took some efforts with that. I know with House of Carpets they had a window knocked out that was $1,800 in damage,” Ah You added.

The vandalism is prompting a new security system.

“Now I have a more upgraded system,” she said.

Ah You, who is also on the city council, reported the crime to police but realizes there’s not much they can do.

“We’ve got major issues going on in around Modesto, so police can’t prevent somebody from doing something bad,” she said.

They’re hoping by shining a light on this crime it will put the series of vandalism to rest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Modesto Police Department.