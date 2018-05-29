SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Southwest Airlines is pausing its weekly nonstop service between Sacramento and New Orleans.

The airline says it will discontinue the flights by mid-August. The nonstop service just started in March. The airline says the change is a seasonal reduction for the summer.

The 4 hour flights departed Sacramento International Airport at 6:25 am and landed in New Orleans at 12:25 pm. The return flight left New Orleans at 8:40 pm and landed at SMF at 11 pm.

Southwest has added a number of nonstop flights to and from Sacramento International, including to Cabo San Lucas.

The airline announced it would offer nonstop flights from SMF to Hawaii if the FAA plan gets approved. The route, days, and times haven’t been announced yet.