RIVERBANK (CBS13) — A Stanislaus County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in the hospital after he was injured trying to break up a fight between a landlord and his former tenant.

It happened near the intersection of Orange Avenue and Burneville Road. Investigators say the deputy’s arm was injured at one point during the confrontation, and another deputy opened fire, striking the former tenant.

Deputies are investigating what led up to a shooting that happened a few feet from this home in rural Riverbank. The incident started with an argument between a landlord his former tenant.

“The landlord initially confronted that person and then they had a brief confrontation and then the landlord left and called 911 and requested the sheriff’s department respond,” said Royjindar Singh, deputy with Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives said the suspect was evicted from the property about a month ago. It’s unclear why he returned, but they said he was trying to get back inside. Deputies found the man towards the back of the house and confronted him.

“During the struggle, one of the deputies did receive an injury to his arm. Not a gunshot injury, we’re not sure what caused his injury, but he was injured. And right after that is when the other deputy fired the gunshots,” he said.

Investigators said the suspect was hit and fell to the ground. That’s when one of the deputies began to provide first aid until paramedics arrived.

“We are not sure why he was hostile towards deputies and also why he was hostile towards the landlord who initially had confronted him,” said Singh.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital. Detectives said he is being treated for an injury to his hand. Meanwhile, investigators plan to stay on scene for a good part of the evening.

“Our investigators are still on scene, we have investigators from the sheriff’s department and also from the district attorney’s office, who are on scene conducting the investigation and we’re interviewing all the parties involved, and witnesses,” he said.

The suspect remains in the hospital. He is being treated for gunshot injuries. Detectives said this is an on-going investigation.