Filed Under:Contra Costa County

BYRON (CBS13) – Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the Byron area of Contra Costa County early Wednesday afternoon.

The scene is near Mountain House Road and W. Grant Line Road, near Tracy and Mountain House.

Scene of the fire in Contra Costa County. Several structures are seen on fire. (Credit: KPIX)

Cal Fire says firefighters are battling a total of seven wildfires in the area, which also includes part of Altamont in Alameda County. Together, the fires total 40-plus acres as of 2:40 p.m.

Residents in San Joaquin County, including in Stockton and Manteca, are reporting seeing smoke drifting over from the fire.

More information to come.

