SACRAMENTO (AP) — More than 1.4 million Californians already have cast ballots in the state primary.

California election officials mailed more than 11.5 million ballots to registered voters. As long as a ballot is postmarked by June 5 it can arrive up to three days later and still be counted.

Many ballots come in near the deadline so counting continues for weeks, delaying winners in close races.

Traditionally, only voters who request mail ballots get them. This year, five counties are experimenting by sending mail ballots to all registered voters. They are Sacramento, Nevada, San Mateo, Madera and Napa counties.

Election officials say it’s too early to tell if the move increases turnout.

The primary features races for all statewide offices, all 53 U.S. House members and most legislators.