  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS13 News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:California Primary

SACRAMENTO (AP) — More than 1.4 million Californians already have cast ballots in the state primary.

California election officials mailed more than 11.5 million ballots to registered voters. As long as a ballot is postmarked by June 5 it can arrive up to three days later and still be counted.

Many ballots come in near the deadline so counting continues for weeks, delaying winners in close races.

Traditionally, only voters who request mail ballots get them. This year, five counties are experimenting by sending mail ballots to all registered voters. They are Sacramento, Nevada, San Mateo, Madera and Napa counties.

Election officials say it’s too early to tell if the move increases turnout.

The primary features races for all statewide offices, all 53 U.S. House members and most legislators.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s