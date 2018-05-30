  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Chick-Fil-A, North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A North Sacramento area fast food restaurant is making national headlines after announcing its plans to pay employees $17 an hour.

The raise at the Chick-fil-A takes effect on June 4 at the location on Madison Avenue.

Right now, employees make about $13 an hour.

Meaning, employees are looking at a 38 percent raise.

The Madison Avenue location is a franchise. Chick-fil-A corporate says franchise owners are in charge of deciding how much to pay employees and what benefits to offer.

