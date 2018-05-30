SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Deputies are investigating a homicide in the Rosemont area that happened early Wednesday morning.

The scene is along the 9200 block Lilibet Avenue. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

A man was soon found lying unresponsive on a sidewalk.

He had been shot several times. Deputies immediately started CPR, but the man was soon pronounced dead by medics.

No other information about the man, other than that he was 26-years-old, has been released.

Deputies have not released any suspect information at this point. No motive for the shooting has been identified.