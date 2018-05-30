  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento Kings

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Kings will bring in six more players Thursday for a pre-draft workout.

The Kings have the #2 pick overall. The team will also draft the 36th player (2nd round).

Three guards and three forwards will workout Thursday at the Golden 1 Center.

  • Shake Milton (G- 6’6″ 207 lbs.) SMU
  • Allonzo Trier (G- 6’5″ 205 lbs.) Arizona
  • Jeff Roberson (F- 6’6″ 220 lbs.) Vanderbilt
  • EC Matthews (G- 6’5″ 200 lbs.) Rhode Island
  • Gary Clark (F- 6’8″ 225 lbs.) Cincinnati
  • Jordan Barnett (F- 6’7″ 215 lbs.) Missouri

The draft if Thursday, June 21 at 4 pm Pacific in Brooklyn, New York.

