STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities say they have arrested a man suspected of breaking into a rural Stockton home.

The incident happened early Sunday morning. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 6800 block of S. Roberts Road to investigate an alarm going off at the home.

Deputies soon found that a sliding glass door was damaged, indicating the home was just broken into.

As deputies also soon learned, the suspect was still inside the home.

The suspect, 29-year-old Ignacio Anaya, smashed himself through a different sliding glass door to get away from deputies, but sheriff’s K9 Gero was deployed and the man was caught.

Stolen property was found in Anaya’s car parked nearby, deputies say.

Anaya was arrested and has been booked at San Joaquin County Jail. He’s facing charges of burglary, vandalism and resisting arrest.