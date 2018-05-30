STOCKTON (CBS13) — Firefighters say an electrical problem sparked a blaze that destroyed a Stockton home and left a family without a home.

Firefighter say that electrical problem that sparked the blaze on the 1500 block of south Aurora Street. The family that managed to escape includes a boy on a list to get a liver transplant.

It’s been a tough couple of days, but everyone seems to be in good spirits after nearly escaping a house fire in south Stockton.

Albert Anthony Villarreal, 11, is grateful he and his cousins, and grandmother are safe after a fire destroyed almost everything inside this home.

“At first, I really didn’t know what to do, because my mind just went completely blank. All I could think about was just, at least going for my baby cousins and rescuing them. And immediately calling 911,” he said.

Albert who is on a list to get a liver transplant was visiting grand mom when he started to smell smoke. He says the flames grew so fast, they didn’t know if they would make it out alive.

“To me, I’m trying to get over it. At first, it was very tragic. I really couldn’t take it,” said Villarreal.

The fire caused major damage to the home’s roof and the family lost a lot of personal items inside. Firefighters say the cause of the blaze was an electrical issue the home had.

“When it happened, like you can, smell the smoke but you didn’t know what was going on until you saw the flames, from the porch and it was already too late,” said neighbor, Anthony Coronado.

The family is in need of clothes, food and any other donations to get back on their feet, but for now, they just want prayer, which they say will help get them through this difficult time.

“I can’t even imagine how they feel, really, not having a home or nothing,” he said.

Family members who lived in the home are now staying with other relatives until they figure out what to do next.