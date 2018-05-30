  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Homicide, Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a shooting at a Motel 6 in Stockton left one man dead Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department says officers responded to the motel on Navy Drive just before 9:30 p.m. They found a 26-year-old man who had been shot; he was taken to the hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

A woman was also at the scene, officers say. She told officers that both her and the 26-year-old man were in a room when two other men forced their way inside. The suspects then shot the 26-year-old before taking off.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

The 26-year-old’s name has not been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s