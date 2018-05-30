STOCKTON (CBS13) – Officers are investigating after a shooting at a Motel 6 in Stockton left one man dead Tuesday night.

The Stockton Police Department says officers responded to the motel on Navy Drive just before 9:30 p.m. They found a 26-year-old man who had been shot; he was taken to the hospital but was soon pronounced dead.

A woman was also at the scene, officers say. She told officers that both her and the 26-year-old man were in a room when two other men forced their way inside. The suspects then shot the 26-year-old before taking off.

Homicide detectives have now taken over the investigation.

The 26-year-old’s name has not been released at this point.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact Stockton police at (209) 937-8377.