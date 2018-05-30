SEATTLE (CBS13) — A fight between suspects in a robbery resulted in three arrests, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Three men and a woman are accused of stealing a guitar valued at $1,600 from a Guitar Center. From there, police say things went south for the suspected thieves.

The suspects took off in two separate cars, but for some unknown reason began chasing each other, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash.

One of the male suspects then took it upon himself to pull out a machete and jump on the hood of the other suspects’ vehicle. The other male suspect saw his machete and raised him a gun.

Thankfully, police arrived and were able to take two of the men and a woman into custody without incident. A third suspect, perhaps noticing a plan falling to pieces, decided it was better to walk away. That suspect hasn’t been found.

Police say nobody was seriously injured during the incident and the guitar will be returned to the store.