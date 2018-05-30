SEATTLE (CBS13) — A fight between suspects in a robbery resulted in three arrests, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Three men and a woman are accused of stealing a guitar valued at $1,600 from a Guitar Center. From there, police say things went south for the suspected thieves.

The suspects took off in two separate cars, but for some unknown reason began chasing each other, resulting in a multi-vehicle crash.

One of the male suspects then took it upon himself to pull out a machete and jump on the hood of the other suspects’ vehicle. The other male suspect saw his machete and raised him a gun.

Thankfully, police arrived and were able to take two of the men and a woman into custody without incident. A third suspect, perhaps noticing a plan falling to pieces, decided it was better to walk away. That suspect hasn’t been found.

Police say nobody was seriously injured during the incident and the guitar will be returned to the store.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s