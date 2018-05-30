  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Weezer

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Weezer has released a cover of Toto’s “Africa” after a teenage fan pressed the group for months on social media to record the song.

The teen, known as @weezerafrica, jokingly started lobbying the 1990s band on Twitter in December. The campaign gained followers.

Weezer released a cover of Toto’s “Rosanna” on May 24. But the teen was not satisfied. The group rolled out “Africa” on Tuesday.

In a statement, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson called it “victory over culture.” He said “The Weez inhabits the boundaries between multiple dimensions.”

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather tweeted he was flattered with the “Rosanna” cover.

The teen has not immediately responded to a request for comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

