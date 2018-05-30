CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Wristbands will be given out starting at 5 pm for tonight’s Golden State Killer author event in Citrus Heights.

Michelle McNamara wrote the book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman’s Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer” but died in 2016 before it was published.

Her husband, Patton Oswalt, along with Lead Case Researcher Paul Haynes and crime investigative journalist Billy Jensen, will lead the conversation about the book and McNamara’s research.

The discussion begins at 7 pm at the Barnes & Noble at 6111 Sunrise Boulevard. Barnes & Noble will give wristbands out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested in April outside of his home. Patton Oswalt tweeted the next day: “Goodnight, Michelle. You did good. You aimed a light and helped the hunters catch a monster.”

Later, Oswalt tweeted he would like to meet with DeAngelo: “If they’ve really caught the # GoldenStateKiller I hope I get to visit him. Not to gloat or gawk — to ask him the questions that @ TrueCrimeDiary wanted answered in her “Letter To An Old Man” at the end of # IllBeGoneInTheDark.”

On Thursday a Sacramento County judge will rule whether to release documents related to his arrest and the search of DeAngelo’s home. He had lived in the same house since 1980. The crimes he’s accused of committing are believed to have stopped in 1986.

DeAngelo was charged with 12 murders: 2 in Sacramento County, 4 in Santa Barbara County, 4 in Orange County, and 2 in Ventura County. He has yet to enter a plea.