OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors capitalized on a Cavaliers blunder that sent the game into overtime, withstanding a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night.

The game nearly over, James jawed with both Curry and Klay Thompson, then Tristan Thompson and Draymond Green tangled moments later and made contact. After replay review, Tristan Thompson received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection with 2.6 seconds left.

James was in utter disbelief as regulation ended in stunning fashion: George Hill made the first of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left after being fouled by Klay Thompson, then J.R. Smith secured the rebound and dribbled back toward halfcourt, apparently thinking the Cavs had a lead.

Instead, OT.

Game 2 is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

