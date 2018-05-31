A Florida woman whose name closely resembles the name of a drug was arrested on drug-related charges.

The CBS affiliate in Jacksonville reports that 40-year-old Crystal June Methvin was arrested Saturday morning after police received the report that a woman without a license was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car along a roadway.

When police arrived, Methvin provided them with a valid ID that showed her name.

Police searched Methvin’s purse and found small plastic bags with a crystal-like powder that eventually tested positive for methamphetamine. Police suspect Methvin was going to sell the drugs.

Methvin was arrested on felony charges.

[H/T CBS47 Jacksonville]