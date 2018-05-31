SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dozens of DMV field offices across California will soon be open on Saturdays.

The offices are being opened to try and ease wait times.

A total of 40 offices will be opening, including five in our area: Lodi, Modesto, Roseville, Sacramento, Tracy and Yuba City.

Starting in June, the offices will be open on the 16th and 23rd. From July on, the offices will be open on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Hours will be more limited than weekdays, only from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and behind-the-wheel exams are not being offered on Saturdays.

Drivers can make appointments up to 90 days in advance on the DMV website.