Ryan Mayer
Jaelene Hinkle is a 25-year-old defender for the NWSL’s North Carolina Courage who has made eight appearances for the United States Women’s National Team. Last June, Hinkle received a selection to the team to play a couple friendly matches. However, she refused the call-up because of personal reasons.
Now, in a recently released interview with The 700 Club, Hinkle explained the reason behind her decision was that she didn’t want to wear the USWNT’s LGBTQ Pride Month jersey. In the interview, Hinkle discusses how her faith has shaped her life and gets into the reasons behind the decision right around the 4:00 mark of the video below.
“I just felt so convicted in my spirit that it wasn’t my job to wear this jersey. And I gave myself three days to just seek and pray and determine what He was asking of me to do in the situation.
I’m essentially giving up the one dream little girls dream about their entire life, and I’m saying no to. It was very disappointing.”
It’s not the first time that Hinkle has given her stance on LGBTQ rights as she posted the following on Twitter and Instagram in the days after the Supreme Court decision that made gay marriage legal nationwide.
Jesus didn't come to save those who already believed in Him. He came so that the lost, rejected, and abandoned men and women would find Him and believe. I believe with every fiber in my body that what was written 2,000 years ago in the Bible is undoubtedly true. It's not a fictional book. It's not a pick and choose what you want to believe. You either believe it, or you don't. This world may change, but Christ and His Word NEVER will. My heart is that as Christians we don't begin to throw a tantrum over what has been brought into law today, but we become that much more loving. That through our love, the lost, rejected, and abandoned find Christ. The rainbow was a convent made between God and all his creation that never again would the world be flooded as it was when He destroyed the world during Noah's time. It's a constant reminder that no matter how corrupt this world becomes, He will never leave us or forsake us. Thank you Lord for your amazing grace, even during times of trial and confusion. Love won over 2,000 years ago when the greatest sacrifice of all time was made for ALL mankind. ❤️💜💛💚💙
Hinkle did admit in the interview that she’s aware she may have ended her career with the national team by not accepting the call-up, but she seemed at peace with that.
“If I never get a national team call-up again, that’s just part of his plan and that’s ok,” she said. “And maybe this was why you were meant to play soccer. Just to show other believers to be obedient.”
Hinkle’s NWSL team had a match against the Portland Thorns on Wednesday night and she was reportedly booed by the Thorns fans in attendance. One fan even showed up with a sign mocking her “personal reasons”.
According to The Oregonian, Hinkle’s coach and teammates were supportive of Hinkle when talking to reporters after the match, which the Courage won 4-1.