RIPON (CBS13) – Caltrans will close the Main Street on-ramp to 99 North in Ripon for 4 months.

Work starts June 10 and will last until October; however, Caltrans said no full closure is planned for the Main Street overcrossing.

Drivers will be detoured to the Milgeo Avenue exit via Acacia Avenue and should expect delays up to 15 minutes both day and night.

The $24.5 million construction is part of of a Ramp Metering Project happening in Ripon and Manteca. The project will improve safety, travel efficiency, and freight mobility.