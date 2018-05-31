  • CBS13On Air

Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – The Falls Event Center in Elk Grove has filed for bankruptcy.

The troubled event center is currently being sued by the Securities and Exchange Commission for allegedly lying to investors about profits and was scheduled for public auction on Thursday.

Several customers had requested refunds after news of the public auction broke earlier this month.

In a statement released today, Steve Down – the center’s CEO – said:

“We are confident that this restructuring will bring a sense of order and calm in the short term and allow us to build on the success we have had here to create a place for celebrating life’s important milestones for many years to come.”

