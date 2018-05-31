WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – West Sacramento is testing its own rideshare program for people travelling in the city.

$3.50 will get you a ride anywhere within the West Sacramento city limits. The price drops to $1.75 a ride for those 65 and older who meet ADA requirements. The prices may change during the one-year pilot program.

Drivers in a marked Mercedes Benz van will pick up a maximum 6 passengers within a block of their starting point. Wait times are estimated around 5-10 minutes based on driver availability. Passengers must be 18 to ride alone. Those ages 13-18 can ride alone with a parent or guardian’s permission; those under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

The on-demand program is operated through New York-based Via, which also owns the 10 vans.

Passengers can book the flat-rate ride using the Via app or by calling 916-318-5101. Currently, rides are available on weekdays from 7 am-7 pm and Saturdays from 9 am-7 pm.

According to West Sacramento, the rideshare program may expand to surrounding cities and towns based on demand from customers.

Via drivers must undergo a criminal background check and have the required insurance.