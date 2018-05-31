Comments
WOODLAND (CBS13) – A homeowner and her dog escaped a garage fire in Woodland early Thursday morning.
The scene was on W. Hacienda Lane.
The fire appears to have broken out around 2 a.m. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to keep the flames out of the home itself.
Both the homeowner and her dog got out safely.
“She actually helped us by getting a leash and they were able to bring the dog out of the backyard,” said Capt. Josh Hilliard with the Woodland Fire Department.
The Red Cross will help the homeowner while she’s displaced.
It’s still unknown at this point what sparked the fire.