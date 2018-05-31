WOODLAND (CBS13) – A homeowner and her dog escaped a garage fire in Woodland early Thursday morning.

The scene was on W. Hacienda Lane.

The fire appears to have broken out around 2 a.m. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to keep the flames out of the home itself.

Early morning fire in #Woodland on W. Hacienda Ln. — fire contained to garage. Woman and her dog got out safely. Red Cross is assisting. Cause under investigation. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/bE8e5Kmvsx — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) May 31, 2018

Both the homeowner and her dog got out safely.

“She actually helped us by getting a leash and they were able to bring the dog out of the backyard,” said Capt. Josh Hilliard with the Woodland Fire Department.

The Red Cross will help the homeowner while she’s displaced.

It’s still unknown at this point what sparked the fire.