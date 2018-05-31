  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) – A homeowner and her dog escaped a garage fire in Woodland early Thursday morning.

The scene was on W. Hacienda Lane.

The fire appears to have broken out around 2 a.m. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to keep the flames out of the home itself.

Both the homeowner and her dog got out safely.

“She actually helped us by getting a leash and they were able to bring the dog out of the backyard,” said Capt. Josh Hilliard with the Woodland Fire Department.

The Red Cross will help the homeowner while she’s displaced.

It’s still unknown at this point what sparked the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s